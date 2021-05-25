'Vaccinate Students Before Holding Board Exams': Manish Sisodia To Centre

Earlier, the Class 12 Board exams were scheduled between May 4 and June 14 (File)

Students should not be asked to sit for Class 12 Board exams without being vaccinated, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister has written to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, underlining that a new deadlier strain of the coronavirus - B.1.617 - is sweeping through the country and forcing students to write exams will be "insensitive and also dangerous".

"We believe that no child should be called in to write exams without being vaccinated. After vaccination, of the two options, the exams should be conducted using option "B" advanced by the Education Ministry and the Government of India," said Manish Sisodia, who also doubles up as Delhi Education Minister.

During a meet over the weekend, the Central Board of Secondary Education suggested two options and a "flexible approach" for the exams, which were postponed in view of the second wave of Covid infection.

The Ministry had asked the states to send their feedback by today. It further said the centre will examine the suggestions and inform students in this regard before June 1.

"I say it with great humbleness that the two options presented before us by the Education Ministry, Government of India are not an answer to the challenge we have at our hands. Both options not only put children in the harm's way but also ignore their mental state," said Mr Sisodia.

Under the second option, 90-minute exams -- instead of the usual three-hour version -- will be held in 19 major subjects. The students have to appear in one language and three elective subjects only. Based on their performance in these subjects, the result of fifth and the sixth subjects, as the case may be, will be assessed. The exams will be held at designated and limited number of exam centres.

The students can take the exams at their own schools. "As the question papers will be delivered in electronic format to the centres, these exams do not need elaborate logistics and can be deployed and conducted in a flexible and responsive manner," the CBSE said in their suggestions.

Earlier, the board exams were scheduled between May 4 and June 14, instead of the usual mid-February. But the exams were postponed amid the countrywide Covid crisis