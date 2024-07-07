Class 11 Student Stabs Teacher To Death In Classroom At Assam School

Teacher Rajesh Baruah Bejawada died on way to the hospital

A Class 11 student allegedly stabbed his teacher to death in the classroom at a school in Assam's Sivasagar district yesterday. The 16-year-old, who attacked chemistry teacher Rajesh Baruah Bejawada (55) after he was scolded for poor performance, has been detained and is now being questioned.

Mr Bejawada taught chemistry and also held managerial responsibilities in the privately-owned school.

The investigation has found that the teacher yesterday scolded the student over his performance in chemistry and asked him to get his parents to school for a meeting. Later in the day, the student came to the class in casual clothes. The teacher asked him to leave. Suddenly, the student attacked Mr Bejawada and stabbed him repeatedly with a knife.

A student who witnessed the stabbing has said the accused was in casuals when he came to the class. The teacher asked him to leave and shouted at him when he did not listen.

"Angered, he took out a knife and struck the teacher on the head and stabbed him. We did not know he was carrying a knife. Our teacher was on the floor and bleeding heavily," the witness added.

The victim was rushed to Dibrugarh, but died on the way to the hospital.