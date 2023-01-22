Class 11 Student Attacked With Razor By Neighbour After Fight Over Garbage

A Class 11 student was allegedly attacked with a shaving razor, police said. (Representational)

A Class 11 student was allegedly attacked with a shaving razor by his neighbour following an argument over dumping garbage in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The 19-year-old victim lives with his family on the ground floor of the rented accommodation while the accused, identified as Krishna Rajak, 40, resides on the first floor of the building.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo quarrelled over dumping garbage, following which Rajak attacked the victim with his shaving razor, the police said.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station.

Rajak was arrested from his workplace in Noida, the police said. The injured victim is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital.

