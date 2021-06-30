Clashes Between Locals, Cops In Haryana Village Amid Demolition Fears

Policemen used force to disperse the demonstrators.

A village in Haryana, where Supreme Court had refused to stay the demolition of 10,000 illegally constructed houses on June 7, witnessed clashes between protesters and police today as hundreds gathered amid fears of losing their homes. Faridabad district's Khori village, near Delhi, this afternoon saw locals being baton-charged after policemen were attacked with stones.

The Supreme Court, earlier this month, ordered the demolition of "illegal structures" in Faridabad's Khori village, which falls under the protected green area for the Aravalli range, within six weeks. The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad had said it would follow the orders.

Today, a village gathering - Mahapanchayat - was called to discuss the issue. However, the village instead witnessed demonstrations and clashes as police told protesters large gatherings were not allowed.

Dramatic visuals showed cops in riot gear using batons to disperse demonstrators as stones were thrown at them.

For nearly 1 lakh people living here, life has come to a standstill amid the pandemic with fear of losing their homes.

Residents have said they're ready to face consequences but they can't leave. While some locals have been demanding the state government should halt the demolition process, others are seeking rehabilitation of residents, including children.

About two weeks ago, locals say, electricity and water supply was cut for their houses.

"We're poor, that's the problem. We are not getting power or power supply. Now we will be rendered homeless. Where should we go. We've been living here for 20 years. On our own, we made a valid purchase... from a dealer," an agitated woman told NDTV today.

"When the houses were being constructed, they should've stopped at that time. If they would've at that time, this situation would not have come. We have no means to survive amid the pandemic and lockdown," another woman said.