"Machiavellian Playbook Was Very Obvious": Smriti Irani on Jantar Mantar Protest

BJP leader Smriti Irani has said that the Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi last month was part of a Machiavellian playbook where several political interest groups congregated. Calling it an assimilation of political groups, Irani said that to presume that all those who were there were part of Gen Z would be wrong.

"What we saw at Jantar Mantar was an assimilation of various political groups that were presenting themselves as a pressure group. There was the ultra-left, the Left, liberal groups, the Aam Aadmi Party and some from the INDIA bloc. To presume that it was an assimilation of Gen Z is to belie the fact that is staring us in the face," Irani said in an interview with NDTV.

"The very Machiavellian playbook was there for all to see."

Further elaborating on her "playbook" charge, Irani pointed out how the Leader of Opposition was unwilling to go to Jantar Mantar, but wanted his own "photo ops".

"The playbook was very obvious. The Leader of Opposition was only looking for his own photo-ops to show how he is being treated," she said.

Insisting that Gen Z is serving the country in all fields - the Army, police, medicine, engineering etc - Irani disputed the description of the protest as representative of an entire generation.

"To presume that the congregation at Jantar Mantar was a reflection of an entire generation would be to lie to ourselves and also disrespect that section of the population," she said.

On the comparison between the Jantar Mantar protest and the ongoing Jharkhand protest, Irani pointed to the alleged slogans and abusive language at the Delhi protest.

"We are not denying the genuine grievances of Gen Z and the Prime Minister has responded to those. But at the same time we cannot ignore that 'Azadi' slogans were raised at Jantar Mantar, that institutions were abused, that the armed forces were abused," Irani pointed out.

Reacting to CJP's Saurav Das' remark that the protest-vs-protest binary was being set as a "trap" to pit one set of protesters against the other, Irani said that protesters who raise their demands without abusing the armed forces and institutions must be commended.

"Students also protested in Mumbai, Pune and other places, but there was no violence, no abuse. There was a difference in the nature of the protest. Jharkhand students have said no to controversial slogans, there has been no abusive language against the armed forces," Irani pointed out.

"I have a right to applaud their behaviour. Why shouldn't I compliment those who respect the country and the forces? Those at Jantar Mantar beat up police, raised 'Azadi' slogans and abused institutions, including the judiciary. It's all documented."

On the issue of alleged abusive language at the protests, Irani said that the use of abuse in personal conversation is not the issue - abusing institutions and armed forces cannot be tolerated.

"The outrage is not about the language of people in personal conversation. It is about abusing institutions. You cannot abuse the Indian armed forces. When you abuse the PM, it's not an individual, it's an institution that people believe in."

Commending the Prime Minister's engagement with the youth via Instagram videos, Irani rejected the criticism that the protest forced the Prime Minister to take to Instagram.

"The PM has always been on Instagram. He has always been engaging. If the PM is responsive, why are we surprised? I would rather have a PM who responds to people."

On the perceived disconnect between politicians and the youth of the country, Irani pointed out that the BJP is the youngest political organisation in the world.

"I am 6-7 years younger than the Gandhi siblings; I am four years older than the BJP national president. We are the youngest party," Irani stated.