A civilian was killed and an Army jawan suffered serious injuries (Representational)

A civilian was killed and an Army jawan suffered serious injuries as a group of terrorists fired at an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday night, officials said.The terrorists fired at the camp of 50 Rashtriya Rifles at Kakapora in the south Kashmir district. The deceased civilian was identified as Bilal Ahmed, the officials said.They said the fire was retaliated by army personnel.