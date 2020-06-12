Civilian Killed In Unprovoked Pakistan Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Uri

The Indian Army is giving a measured response, sources say. (Representational)

A woman was killed and another got injured when Pakistan resorted to unprovoked shelling in Jammy and Kashmir's Uri sector, sources said.

The Pakistan forces fired mortars and other weapons in an unprovoked ceasefire violation. The Indian Army is giving a measured response, sources say.

This comes on a day when Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rampur sector of Baramulla.

"On June 12, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector of district Baramulla by firing mortars and other weapons," the defence spokesperson said.

There was no report of casualty till last reports came in, a police official told news agency PTI.

Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire along the Line of Control in bordering districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks.

Pakistani troops last week violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian troops guarding the borders retaliated befittingly there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, the officials said.

With inputs from PTI