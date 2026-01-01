Civic Body Chief's Son Arrested On Rape Charges In Bengal's Naihati

Avijit Chatterjee, son of Naihati Municipal Chairman Ashok Chatterjee, has been arrested by Naihati Police on multiple charges, including attempted murder, rape, threat, extortion, illegal possession of arms, and violations of the Arms Act and the Explosives Act, officials said.

According to officials, Avijit Chatterjee was produced before the Barrackpore Subdivision Court following his arrest.

Tension prevailed outside the court premises as an agitated crowd, including supporters of BJP workers, allegedly pelted eggs and shoes at Chatterjee while he was being taken to court.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)