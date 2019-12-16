BJP Government 'Must Reconsider' Citizenship Act, Says MK Stalin

MK Stalin expressed concern over the violence in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University during protests

DMK chief MK Stalin on Sunday expressed concern over the violence in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said the Centre should reconsider it.

Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in south Delhi's New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University during a demonstration against the contentious law this evening.

Soon after the violence, Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan claimed, the Delhi Police entered the campus forcibly without any permission and beat up staff members and students who were forced to leave the premises.

At the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh, hundreds of students protesting against the amended legislation clashed with police who used batons and teargas to disperse them.

"BJP government must reconsider CAA2019 (Citizenship Amendment Act) in the wake of widespread, continuous protests," Mr Stalin said in a tweet.

"Shocked to see visuals of brutal attacks on students in Jamia Milia and Aligarh Muslim University," he said.

"Every drop of blood spilled will need to be answered for in the days to come," he added.

The amended Citizenship Act seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution.