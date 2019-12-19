Citizenship Act Protesters In Lucknow Torch Police Post; Tear Gas Used

Lucknow Citizenship Amendment Act: A police post and vehciles were set on fire.

The police in Lucknow cracked down protesters using tear gas and batons after vehicles parked outside a police post were set on fire and stones thrown during a demonstration in the Uttar Pradesh capital against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

State police chief OP Singh said cops had to fire tear-gas shells to control the situation in Madeyganj area.

About 20 people have been taken into custody, he added.

There was tension in some other areas, especially the Muslim-dominated Old City areas, and police officials were having a tough time maintaining law and order.

Senior officers were camping in the areas disturbed by protests.

Meanwhile, Congress sources told news agency PTI that state party president Ajay Kumar Lallu was detained when he was leading a protest against the law his party says is discriminatory in the busy Parivartan Chowk, near the District Magistrate''s office.

(With inputs from PTI)