Citizens' Growing Trust In Parliament Biggest Achievement In 75 Years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi recalled when, as the first-time MP, he came to the Parliament

Drawing an analogy to a family that shifts into a new home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is a very emotional moment to bid farewell to the Old Parliament building.

He reflected on the various moods that the House has witnessed in all these years and said that these memories are the preserved heritage of all the members of the house.

"Its glory also belongs to us", he added.

He remarked that the nation has witnessed countless incidents related to the creation of New India in the 75-year-old history of this Parliament House and today is an opportunity to express respect for the ordinary citizen of India.

The Prime Minister recalled when, as the first-time MP, he came to Parliament and paid his obeisance by bowing to the building.

He said that it was an emotional moment and he could not have imagined that but he said "It is the power of the democracy of India that a poor child who used to earn livelihood on a railway station reached Parliament. I never imagined that the nation would give me this much love, respect and blessings", he said.

Quoting the Upanishad sentence inscribed on the gate of the Parliament, the Prime Minister said that the sages said to open the doors for the people and see how they attain their rights.

PM Modi said that current and past members of the House are the witness to the correctness of this assertion.

PM Modi highlighted the changing composition of the house with passage of the time as it grew more inclusive and representatives from all sections of society started coming to the House. "Inclusive atmosphere has kept manifesting the aspirations of the people with full power", he said. The Prime Minister noted the contributions of women parliamentarians that have helped in growing the dignity of the House.

Giving a rough estimation, the Prime Minister informed that more than 7500 public representatives have served in both Houses where the number of women representatives is approximately 600.

He also informed that Indrajit Gupta Ji has served for almost 43 years in this House, and Shafiqur Rahman served at the age of 93 years. He also mentioned Chandrani Murmu who was elected to the House at the young age of 25.

PM Modi further noted a sense of family in the House despite arguments and sarcasm and called this a major quality of the House as bitterness never lingers.

He also remembered how, despite severe ailments, the members came to the House to perform their duties including during the difficult time of pandemic.

Recalling the scepticism during the initial years of the Independence about the viability of the new nation, PM said that it is the strength of the Parliament that all the doubts proved wrong.

The sittings of the Constituent Assembly for two years and 11 months in the same House and the adoption and promulgation of the Constitution, the Prime Minister said that "In the 75 years the biggest achievement has been the continuously growing trust of the common citizen in their Parliament".

He said that the house benefitted from the addresses of Presidents from Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr Kalam to Ramnath Kovind to Droupadi Murmu.

Referring from the times of Pandit Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, the PM Modi said, "They have given new direction to the nation under their leadership and today is an occasion to highlight their achievements. He also touched upon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Ram Manohar Lohia, Chandra Shekhar, Lal Krishna Advani and others who have enriched the discussions in the House and emboldened the voice of the common citizens."

PM Modi also highlighted the address by various foreign leaders in the House which brings to the fore their respect for India.

He also touched upon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Ram Manohar Lohia, Chandra Shekhar, Lal Krishna Advani and others who have enriched the discussions in the House and emboldened the voice of the common citizens.

PM Modi also highlighted the address by various foreign leaders in the House which brings to the fore their respect for India.

He also recalled moments of pain when the nation lost three Prime Ministers while still in office- Nehru Ji, Shastri Ji and Indira Ji.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also recalled the dexterous handling of the house by the speakers despite many challenges. He said they created reference points in their decisions.

"17 Speakers including 2 women from Mavlankar to Sumitra Mahajan to Om Birla everyone contributed in their way, taking everyone along," he said.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contribution of the staff of the Parliament.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)