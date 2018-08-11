Citing Security, University Denies Permission For Rahul Gandhi's Event

University authorities said that they did not have arrangements for Rahul Gandhi's security. (File)

Congress today came down on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government for denying permission for party president Rahul Gandhi's proposed meeting at state run Osmania University on security grounds.

"We feel there is nothing more painful than the state government denying permission to the effort of president of Congress party, which gave (separate) Telangana, to interact with the students of that (Osmania) University as per their desire," M Bhatti Vikramarka, Working President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), told reporters.

Citing security concerns, the University had on Friday refused permission for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's proposed meeting with students on the campus during his visit to the state on August 13 and 14.

Advertisement

University Registrar Ch Gopal Reddy had said they declined permission as they had no mechanism from Rahul Gandhi's security.

However, they might review the decision if local police or any other government agency such as the Special Protection Group (SPG) assures the university of Mr Gandhi's security, he had said.

