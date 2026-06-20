'Circumstances Changed': IUML Parts Ways With DMK After Nearly 60 Years

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has officially announced its exit from the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, bringing an end to a political association that spanned nearly six decades.

The rise of Chief Minister Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu forced many parties to change their strategies and alliance calculations. Minorities, who tend to side with the DMK, voted for TVK this time, which is one of the reasons behind IUML jumping ship.

The decision was taken at the party's State General Council meeting, where a resolution was passed severing ties with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The party also resolved that a decision on alliances for the upcoming local body elections would be taken at a later stage.

IUML has been associated with the DMK alliance since 1967 and has long been regarded as one of the party's closest Muslim allies. Although the party contested the 1996 and 2001 Assembly elections as part of the AIADMK-led alliance, its political relationship with the DMK remained largely intact over the years.

Explaining the decision, IUML National President KM Kader Mohideen said the party had travelled with the DMK-led alliance for nearly 60 years and secured representation in the form of MLAs, MPs and local body representatives.

"Political circumstances have changed. We expected the continuation of the Dravidian model of governance, but the people's mandate was different. When TVK fell short of an absolute majority, IUML extended support to ensure political stability and to avoid the possibility of the President's Rule in Tamil Nadu," he said.

In the 2026 Assembly elections, IUML contested as part of the DMK alliance and won two seats. However, following the elections, the party extended support to the TVK-led government and joined the ruling coalition, securing representation in the State Cabinet.

Political observers view IUML's departure as another setback for the DMK, which has already seen several allies distance themselves from the alliance. Earlier, the Congress, Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) had announced their exit from the DMK front. Reports also suggest that another ally, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), may reconsider its position in the alliance.

Foreseeing these developments, senior DMK leader Kanimozhi had recently urged party workers to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

The IUML's decision marks a significant realignment in Tamil Nadu politics and could have implications for alliance formations ahead of the local body elections.