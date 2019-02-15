Appoint RTI Commissioners In States In 2 Months, Top Court Tells Centre

All vacancies for information commissioners, who are part of the body formed to look into complaints and requests for information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, must be filled in two months, the Supreme Court said today, stressing on the importance of the need for transparency for good governance.

The Supreme Court said the government cannot appoint only government employees as Information Commissioners and that people from all spheres must be considered for the key post.

The top court is hearing a plea filed by RTI activists Anjali Bhardwaj, Commodore Lokesh Batra (retired) and Amrita Johri who have claimed that over 23,500 appeals and complaints are pending with the Central Information Commission as posts of information commissioners are lying vacant.

The Supreme Court also asked the centre and states to maintain transparency in appointments of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners and upload the details of search committees and applicants on website.

Last month, the government had told the court that the process of appointing information commissioners was an ongoing exercise and that the government is following the selection criteria under the RTI Act.

Sudhir Bhargava took oath as the chief information commissioner in the Central Information Commission on January 1. Mr Bhargava was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was working as the Information Commissioner in the CIC.