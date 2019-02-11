''Chor Show'': UP BJP Minister Labels Congress's Lucknow Road Show

Rahul Gandhi will also accompany Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Monday said the people of Lucknow will come to see the faces of those who looted the nation in today's "chor show".

"They are calling this roadshow but the BJP sees this as ''chor machaye shor''. Gandhi-Vadra family is out on bail. They can't hold roadshow but a ''chor show''. People of Uttar Pradesh, especially Lucknow, will come to see corrupt faces of those who looted Rs 12 lakh crores of this nation," Mr Singh told ANI.

Congress's general secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia will conduct a road show in Lucknow. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also accompany Ms Gandhi and Mr Scindia.

A day ahead of her first visit as Congress's eastern UP general secretary, Ms Gandhi had said: "I am coming to Lucknow tomorrow and I wish that together we will begin a new politics and you be a part of it. Youth, women and marginalised, everyone's voices will be heard. Let's establish a new future and politics."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia would stay till February 14, while Rahul Gandhi is expected to return on the same day.

Since the announcement of Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance for the coming Lok Sabha polls in the state where two parties will contest on 38 seats each, the Congress leadership has been leaving nothing unturned to retain the party lost ground in the state, where they won only two seats Raebareli and Amethi in the last Lok Sabha polls.