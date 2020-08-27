UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh Tests Coronavirus Positive

India today reported 75,760 cases of COVID-19, marking the biggest daily rise (File)

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has tested positive for coronavirus, joining the list of BJP leaders affected by the deadly illness. Mr Singh on Thursday tweeted that his health is fine and he has isolated himself at home.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and with the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at home. I request that all of you, who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please get yourself checked," Mr Singh tweeted in Hindi.

The Twitter account of Mr Singh shows that he has been actively participating in social work and political events.

The coronavirus epidemic hit the Uttar Pradesh government hard this month as two of its Cabinet Ministers - Kamala Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan - died of the disease within days.

Earlier this week, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta also tested positive for the virus on Monday, two days before the state assembly session began.

Several politicians, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have tested positive for the virus over the last few months. Many have been cured of the illness while some are still in isolation.

India today reported 75,760 cases of COVID-19, marking the biggest daily rise in the country, Union Health Ministry data shows. The fresh cases have pushed the country's coronavirus tally to over 33.1 lakh cases.