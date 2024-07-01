BJP vs Trinamool Over Chilling Video Of Woman's Public Flogging In Bengal

The Opposition has targeted the Mamata Banerjee government over the Chopra mob justice case

Under fire over the chilling incident of mob justice in north Bengal's Chopra, the ruling Trinamool Congress has said it has a zero tolerance policy on such crimes and launched a counterstrike by drawing parallels with BJP-ruled states and the previous CPM regime in Bengal.

"Trinamool Congress as a party and our government do not support what has happened in Chopra. Police have registered a case suo motu and arrested the main accused. The victim has been provided police security and if anyone else is involved, he won't be spared," said Dr Santanu Sen, senior Trinamool leader and former Rajya Sabha MP.

Launching a counter-attack on rivals, the Left and the BJP, he said many such incidents happened when the CPM was in power in Bengal. "But we never saw a CPM leader come out and say it was wrong. Similar incidents also keep happening in BJP-ruled states. But we have never heard a BJP leader say it's wrong. This can only happen in Bengal because the Trinamool Congress has a zero tolerance policy and we don't just say it, but we do it," he said.

A shocking video in which a man is seeing thrashing a woman and another man in public as a crowd watches has triggered massive outrage and scathing criticism of the Mamata Banerjee government. The BJP and the CPM have targeted the Trinamool government and drawn parallels between the state's law and order situation and a 'kangaroo' court.

The Opposition parties have alleged that the main accused, Tajemul, has links with local Trinamool MLA Hamidur Rahman. The MLA has denied any connection with the accused. He has said it was a village matter and not related to the party.

The woman in the video, it is learnt, had eloped with a man following an extramarital affair. The MLA described her as "characterless" while admitting that the "punishment was excessive".

Main Opposition BJP has torn into the Trinamool Congress over the issue. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told the media today that the West Bengal is now under "Taliban rule". "Whether it is Sandeshkhali or poll violence or rape or murder, it is Mamata Banerjee's responsibility. The state home ministry is under you and law and order has been razed, you must resign," he said.

Mr Bhatia said the accused, Tajemul, is a Trinamool leader. "He is a habitual offender. He believes in quick justice, kangaroo court justice and he calls it insaf sabha."

CPM, too, has raised the matter strongly. CPM state secretary and former MP Mohammed Salim tweeted yesterday, "Not even #KangarooCourt! Summary trial and punishment handed out by d @AITCofficial goon nicknamed JCB. Literally bulldozer justice at Chopra under @MamataOfficial rule."

Mr Salim also said the man who shot the video has now been ousted from his home. "Such is the TMC's rule in the liberated zone of Chopra under the supervision of @WBPolice," he said. The CPM leader alleged that Tajemul is also an accused in a murder of a Left leader.

In a swipe aimed at both Trinamool and BJP, he said that the "Suvendu model" continues in Bengal. "Murderers remain at large, travesty of justice continues in Bengal. Courtesy: @MamataOfficial & @abhishekaitc Continuation of @SuvenduWB model," he said.