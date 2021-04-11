Chopper Carrying Businessman Makes Emergency Landing In Kerala

The chopper landed near Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies campus.

A helicopter with UAE-based Indian businessman, his wife and a few others onboard made an emergency landing in a field in Kochi this morning.

Businessman and Indian Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuf Ali was onboard the chopper when it had to make the emergency landing.

No injuries or major damages were reported, officials said.

The chopper crash-landed near Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) campus in Panangad.

Mr Yusuf Ali and his wife are safe and have been shifted to a private hospital in Kochi for observation.

Mr Ali is a UAE-based Indian businessman and billionaire. He is the chairman and managing director of LuLu Group International that owns the LuLu Hypermarket chain worldwide and LuLu International Shopping Mall.

Further details from the incident are awaited.