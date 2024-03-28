Chirag Paswan Confident That NDA Will Win All 40 Lok Sabha Seats In Bihar

The LJP (Ramvilas) is contesting on Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui seats.

Chirag Paswan, who is part of the NDA alliance in Bihar, is confident of his party's showing in the 5 seats that they are contesting. Pawan today accompanied his brother-in-law Arun Bharti as he filed his nomination from Jamui.

Chirag Paswan, who is a sitting MP from the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency, has allotted the seat to Arun Bharti this time. Chirag himself is contesting the Hajipur seat against his uncle Pashupati Paras.

During a brief interaction with media Chirag said, "There is no doubt that NDA alliance will win all 40 seats (in Bihar). Our alliance candidates are filing their nomination in Gaya, Jamui and Nawada today."

BJP's Bihar chief and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary also exuded confidence on the Alliance victory

"NDA candidates will file their nominations today. Our aim is to win all 40 seats (in Bihar)," Samrat Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, Jitan Ram Manjhi, filed his nomination from Gaya on Thursday.

While BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur, son of former Union Minister C P Thakur, will be filing his nomination from Nawada, the seat was represented by LJP (Paras) Chandan Kumar who was elected in 2019.

On March 18, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced seat-sharing in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls with the BJP set to contest 17 seats and JD-(U) 16. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest one seat each. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD (U), and LJP, dominated the 2019 elections by winning 39 out of 40 seats.

In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, INC, and RLSP, managed to secure only one seat. The BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1%, JD(U) won 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3%, and LJP won 6 seats with a vote share of 8%. The INC could only secure one seat with a vote share of 7.9%.



