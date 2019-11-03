Chinmayanand Case: Police Recover Purse Of Law Student From Drain: Report

The SIT had deployed workers to search for the articles in the drain (File)

A special investigation team probing the sexual assault case against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand has recovered a purse of the complainant from a drain, sources said on Saturday.

The investigators are now looking for the spy camera-fitted spectacles of the law student which she had allegedly used to record evidence of sexual exploitation.

The purse was found in the drain near Mumukshu Ashram of Chinmayanand.

The SIT had deployed workers to search for the articles in the drain, after detailed interrogation of the student's mother and father on Friday, they said.

Chinmayanand has been booked under section 376C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which is usually applied in cases where a person abuses his position to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

The Allahabad High Court had on October 30 fixed November 8 to hear the bail plea of Chinmayanand who has been arrested in the case.

Justice Rahul Chaturvedi had asked the prosecution to file its reply to the bail plea by November 4 and the defence counsel to file his counter reply by November 7.

The bail plea of the law student, arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from the former Union minister, will be heard on November 6.

