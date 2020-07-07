China Pullback In Contested Area In Ladakh To Be Complete Today: Sources

Chinese troops pulled back by nearly 2 km yesterday in the Galwan river valley. Indian soldiers also pulled back and a buffer zone or no-man's land has been created between the two forces.

China dismantled its camp at PP 14 or Patrol Point 14, the farthest point of patrolling along the LAC for India, close to the site of the June 15 clash. The Chinese military dismantled tents and structures at the site and vehicles were seen withdrawing from the region.

As part of the disengagement process, India has agreed to temporarily suspend foot patrolling at PP 14 until military talks – there have been three rounds since the brawl -- are completed. But surveillance will continue through drones. Today, China withdrew troops by 1.8 km at Gogra and at Hot Springs, about 40 km from PP 14.

The developments took place after the two sides agreed to "completely disengage" from the border flashpoint and ensure "a phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas," the foreign ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke on the phone for two hours. According to an official statement, the two agreed that "it was necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquility".

"They reaffirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquility in border areas," said the government statement. But this part was not included in Beijing's official note on the conversation.

China said front-line troops are taking "effective measures" and making "progress" to disengage and ease the tensions in the Galwan Valley. "China and India have made progress coming up with effective measures for frontline troops to disengage and de-escalate the border situation at the third commander-level talks between the two militaries on June 30," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

However, here has been no significant change to Chinese positions in areas at the Pangong Lake which India holds as its own; nearly 190 Chinese structures including tents and accommodation have been set up in areas where the Indian Army used to patrol according to a mutual agreements.

Government sources tell NDTV that they are "cautiously hopeful" of a Chinese pull-back from all areas by the middle of July by which time military leaders are expected to hold another round of high-level talks.