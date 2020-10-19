Chinese Soldier Held In Ladakh, May Have Entered Inadvertently

The PLA Soldier, sources also said, will be returned to the Chinese Army. (File)

A Chinese soldier has been caught by security forces near the border in Ladakh, news agency ANI reported on Monday. The soldier was caught in the Chumar-Demchok area; he might have entered Indian territory inadvertently, the news agency said quoting sources.

The sources also said he will be returned to the Chinese Army "as per established protocol after following due procedure".

According to reports, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier was carrying civil and military documents when he was captured by the army.

Indian and Chinese soldiers have been locked in a confrontation at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh since May. Tension peaked in June when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty in a clash with the Chinese at Galwan Valley. Last month, shots were fired in the air more than once as the two armies came face-to-face at Pangong Tso.

There have been several rounds of military and diplomatic talks between the two sides to resolve the standoff but the Chinese have refused to adhere to agreements on restoring status quo.