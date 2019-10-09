PM Modi-Xi Jinping Second Informal Summit In Chennai On October 11-12

PM Modi and Xi Jinping had their inaugural informal summit in China's Wuhan in April last year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai tomorrow and Friday, their second informal meet since the Wuhan summit last year, the government said, formally announcing the dates today.

The two leaders had their inaugural informal summit in China's Wuhan in April last year. The summit will take place in the ancient coastal town of Mamallapuramon near Chennai.

"The forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership," the foreign ministry said.

Ahead of Xi Jinping's India visit, China said the Kashmir issue should be resolved between New Delhi and Islamabad, significantly omitting its recent references to the UN and UN Security Council resolutions.

The first informal summit between PM Modi and Xi Jinping took place in picturesque Chinese lake city of Wuhan in April 2018, months after a 73-day long face off between the armies of the two countries in Doklam.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.