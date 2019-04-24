Chinese Officers Treated To Chole Bhature Onboard INS Shakti

Chinese naval officers were treated to chole bhature, on board Indian Navy's INS Shakti.

Chinese naval officers were treated to chole bhature, an Indian preparation made of chickpeas and served with bread made of white flour on the side, on board Indian Navy's INS Shakti during the international fleet review at Qingdao.

On Sunday, two Indian battle ships, including the biggest indigenously built stealth destroyer INS Kolkata, arrived at the port city of Qingdao to take part in the Chinese Navy's fleet review while the Pakistan naval ships were conspicuous by their absence at the event.

China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) was celebrating its 70th founding anniversary on April 23 with a grand fleet review. Ten countries, including India, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam, will deploy 20 vessels to join a naval parade.

INS Kolkata, which is the first of a new class of three destroyers built by India, was accompanied by tanker INS Shakti, a fleet support ship, to take part in the event. However, PLAN's naval fleet review will be held without the ships from its closest ally Pakistan. Though there is no official announcement, official sources told news agency PTI that no Pakistan ships are expected to take part in the fleet review.

Instead, Pakistan navy will be represented by a high-level delegation at the Qingdao celebrations being held from April 21-26.

INS Kolkata is commanded by Captain Aditya Hara. It is equipped with the latest weapons including the supersonic Brahmos missiles and sensors. It is capable of simultaneously engaging multiple threats from the air, sea and underwater.

