Chinese Man, Involved In Rs 100 Crore Cyber Scam, Arrested In Delhi

The accused resided in Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi.

A Chinese national was arrested for his involvement in a massive Rs 100 crore cyber fraud case in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused, Fang Chenjin, was involved in online stock trading scams operated through WhatsApp groups.

The incident came to light after one of the victims, Suresh Kolichiyil Achuthan, filed a complaint on the cybercrime portal, saying that he was duped of Rs 43.5 lakh.

According to the complaint, the victim was lured into fraudulent stock market training sessions and subsequently tricked into investing the money in several transactions. The funds were then transferred to multiple bank accounts controlled by the accused.

Upon investigation, the police traced the funds to a bank account - linked to the fraudulent transactions with one transfer of Rs 1.25 lakh in April. The bank account was in the name of Maha Laxmi Traders located in Mundka in the national capital, the police said.

A mobile phone linked to the crime was also found, which led the police to identify Chenjin.

The accused resided in Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi, the police said.

According to the police, the phone - used for conducting the crimes - had WhatsApp conversations between Chenjin and his associate.

In the chats, the accused instructed his aide to recharge the mobile number used for the scam.

At least 17 complaints have been registered on the cybercrime portal, all linked to the same bank account. The complaints amount to the fraud of Rs 100 crore.

Additionally, two other cases in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, involving cybercrime and money laundering have been linked to Chenjin, the police said.

"The fraud was carried out through online stock trading scams orchestrated via WhatsApp groups, targeting individuals. Further investigation revealed that Fang Chenjin is linked to two other significant fraud cases involving cybercrime and money laundering in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Further investigation is underway," DCP Shahdara, Prashant Gautam said in an official release.