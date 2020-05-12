Chinese Choppers Seen Near LAC In Ladakh, Air Force Deploys Jets: Report

Air Force frequently flies its Sukhoi 30MKI fighter aircraft fleet from Leh air base in Ladakh (File)

The Army has denied reports that the Indian and Chinese Army are in the midst of a stand-off in the North bank of the Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh.

In a statement, Colonel Aman Anand, the Spokesperson of the Army has said, ''This is to clarify that there is no continuing face-off at the Pangong Tso lake. There is no build up of armed troops in the area.''

Last week, Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a face-off on the banks of the high-altitude lake and also in North Sikkim. Several Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the incident in Ladakh. According to the Army Spokesperson, ''Incidents of face off and aggressive behaviour occur on LAC. Patrols disengage after local level interaction and dialogue. Temporary and short duration Faceoffs occur as boundary is not resolved. Troops resolve such incidents mutually as per established protocols.''

NDTV has learned that a flight of Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 fighters were deployed in the region at the time of the stand-off between the Chinese and Indian soldiers on 5th of this month in Ladakh. However, the Indian Air Forces refuses to confirm whether these fighters were vectored in the direction of Chinese helicopters which were operating in the disputed region in Eastern Ladakh. Air Force officers have told NDTV that there was no question of targeting any Chinese helicopter in the area. Neither the Army or the Air Force have any comment on reports that Chinese helicopters in the region aggressively manoeuvred towards an Indian Air Force or Army chopper operating in the region.

Army sources have also told NDTV that a Colonel and a Major who were reportedly injured in the clashes between the Chinese and Indian soldiers near the Pangong Lake are not in hospital and are now with their soldiers in their unit lines.

Local Chinese and Indian Commanders met after the clashes happened and both sides disengaged on the 6th of this month. The clashes in Ladakh and in North Sikkim are expected to come up in the next round of high level talks between the Indian and Chinese Army when they are scheduled.