China, Turkey Yet To Register For G20 Meet In Srinagar: Tourism Secretary

With just two days to go for the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh today confirmed that China and Turkey are yet to register.

"Some member countries have not registered so far but the last date of registration for the event is May 22," Mr Singh explained, adding that 60 foreign delegates are expected to take part in the event to be held from May 22-24.

G20 is scheduled to be the biggest international event in Kashmir after the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, and it was split off from Ladakh.

"Holding the meeting in J&K was not only to showcase its potential for tourism but to also signal globally the restoration of stability and normalcy in the region," the culture secretary said.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements have been made for the two-day conference.

As per the Union Tourism Ministry, a side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' is being organised on May 22, focusing on strategies to promote film tourism. The event will see participation from G20 member countries, invited countries, international organisations, and industry stakeholders, including leading producers from the film industry, officials said.

This side event will also include the unveiling of the draft 'National Strategy on Film Tourism' that will provide a roadmap for harnessing the role of films in promoting tourist destinations. Besides, a panel discussion featuring speakers from G20 member countries, and invited countries will shed light on country-specific enablers and challenges in promoting destinations through films, the Tourism Ministry said.

In response to a query, Mr Singh said, the delegates will take a ride on shikara on Dal Lake and attend cultural performances on its bank. The mayor of Srinagar will host a lunch for G20 delegates in the city, besides a gala dinner to be hosted by the Lt Governor of J&K.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an inter-governmental forum comprising 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States, and the European Union.