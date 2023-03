China will resume the issuance of all types of visas for foreigners starting on March 15.

China will resume the issuance of all types of visas for foreigners starting on March 15, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing the Chinese Embassy in the U.S.

China will also resume visa-free entry for several places, including Hainan Island and for cruise ships that stop in Shanghai, the report added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)