China Warns Of 'Spillover Of War' Risk In Iran-Israel Conflict

China urged Iran and Israel on Monday to de-escalate in order to prevent the "spillover" of their war, as fighting between the two foes raged for the 11th day.

"The Chinese side urges the parties to the conflict to prevent the situation from escalating repeatedly, resolutely avoid the spillover of war, and return to the path of political resolution," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

Aerial assaults raged between Iran and Israel early Monday while Tehran vowed retaliation over the bunker-buster bombs American warplanes unleashed at the weekend on three nuclear sites.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged China Sunday to help deter Iran from shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial trade route, following American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Beijing on Monday said the international community must do more to prevent fighting between Iran and Israel from impacting the global economy, noting the "Persian Gulf and surrounding waters are important international trade routes".

"Maintaining security and stability in this region is in the common interests of the international community," the foreign ministry's Guo said.

"China calls on the international community to make greater efforts to promote the de-escalation of the conflict and prevent regional instability from having a greater impact on global economic development," he added.

