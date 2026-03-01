"Indian Ocean Must Remain Peace Zone": Lankan Opposition Leader To NDTV

As the Iran-Israel war enters its second week, the theater of the war has expanded drastically, reaching the waters of Sri Lanka. With the sinking of Iranian warship IRIS Dena in international waters off Lanka's coast and the docking of a second Iranian vessel, IRIS Busheher, Colombo has become embroiled in a conflict where it seeks to remain only a neutral bystander.

Speaking with NDTV, Sajith Premadasa, Leader of Opposition in Sri Lanka emphasised the critical need for the Indian Ocean region to remain peaceful and not become part of any conflict.

"Indian Ocean has on successive occasions been declared a peaceful area and should remain so," said Premadasa.

The Sri Lankan government has said that it will attend to all survivors of the ill-fated IRIS Dena and IRIS Busheher as per international protocols and norms. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said his country had a "humanitarian responsibility" to take in the crew of the vessel, which was allowed to dock at Trincomalee in Northern Sri Lanka.

Premadasa, who is the leader of the opposition party SJB, called on all parties to cease the 'asymmetric warfare'. He cautioned that the widening conflict would have devastating consequences for smaller countries like Sri Lanka, which is still reeling from its worst economic crisis in 2022.

"Middle East conflict is already spreading to other countries, and this is having an impact on Sri Lanka and Sri Lankan people," Mr Premadasa told NDTV.

A third Iranian vessel that was in the Indian Ocean, IRIS Lavan, has docked at Kochi in India. India has said it was a "humanitarian call" after the vessel sent out a distress call.