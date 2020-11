Fish imports will resume after one week, the General Administration of Customs said.(Representational)

China's customs office said on Friday it will suspend imports from India's Basu International for one week after detecting the novel coronavirus on three samples taken from the outer packaging of frozen cuttlefish

Imports will resume automatically after one week, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement

(Reporting by Jing Wang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)