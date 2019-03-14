China Defends Stand On Masood Azhar At UN: 'Time Needed To Study Matter'

China vetoed the resolution to designate Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" on Wednesday

China today defended its technical block to the UN resolution to declare Masood Azhar a global terrorist, saying it would give more time to all parties to find a "lasting solution" acceptable to all.

"Our action is to make sure that the committee will have enough time to study the matter so that the relevant sides will have time for dialogue and consultation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

"Only a solution that is acceptable to all sides could fundamentally provide a chance for a lasting solution to the issue. China is ready to communicate and coordinate with all sides including India to properly handle this issue," he said.

This was the fourth time in a decade that China, a strategic ally of Pakistan, had blocked the resolution to ban the Jaish-e Mohammed chief. A global terrorist tag under the UN's 1267 committee would have led to a freeze on his assets, a travel ban and an arms embargo.