China Alerts India Again On Possible Flood In Brahmaputra

For the second time in a fortnight, China has alerted India of a possible flood-like situation in the Brahmaputra river in Arunachal Pradesh after a landslide blocked water upstream in Tibet, a senior Water Resources Ministry official said on Wednesday.

The alert of a landslide and subsequent formation of an artificial lake was informed to India late Monday evening separately through diplomatic channels and the mechanism under which China shares hydrological data with Brahmaputra, the official added.

"As per latest information received from ##Chinese side, the estimated blocked water storage volume at landslide location (#Milin Section of #Yarlung #Zangpo in #Chinese Territory) at 6.30 hrs IST (9 hrs Chinese time) on 31st Oct 2018 is 337 MCM," the Central Water Commission tweeted.

On October 17, China had communicated to India about a landslide near Jiala Village in Milin County in the lower ranges of Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet, which led to formation of an artificial lake.

As the water started breaching the lake, the districts along the Brahmaputra river in Arunachal Pradesh were put on high alert for possible flash floods.

The Yarlung Tsangpo, as it is referred to by China, is known as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra after it reaches Assam.

"This time the landside occurred at the same place and has again led to creation of an artificial lake, which has now started breaching. However, the situation is not grave as it was a fortnight ago," he said.

From May, China resumed sharing hydrological data on the Brahmaputra and Sutlej rivers. In April, the two sides had signed an agreement to share data on Brahmaputra and Sutlej.

For the Brahmaputra river, data was shared by China from May 15, while it started sharing data for the Sutlej from June 1 until October 15.

However, the two recent events have taken place after the data sharing period was over.

"The agreement also states that data has to be shared in case of an emergency and they (China) have done that," the official added.