Children's Day 2018: Images, SMS, Whatsapp Status, Messages, Greetings You Can Share

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14, the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Children's Day or Bal Diwasis is celebrated across India on November 14, the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly called Chacha Nehru. He is often cited as saying that children should always be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Mr Nehru, under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi, turned out to be a leader of India's struggle for independence. For laying the foundation of independent India as sovereign, socialist, secular and a democratic republic, he is credited as the architect of modern India.

On Children's Day, here are some SMS, Status, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Photos and Greetings that you can share:

1. Children are the hope and future of tomorrow. They must be loved, cared and nurtured.

It's like taking care of a plant that can reap fruits for all when it grows to become a tree. Invest in your children. Happy Children's Day!

2. The bright, young, energetic souls who can effortlessly bring a smile on your face. A day dedicated to pamper them some more! Happy Children's Day!



3. Time is an asset best spent on children. All they ask from you is your time and what you get in return is great joy and unconditional love. Happy Children's Day!

4. Children are like the colours of a rainbow. Bright and beautiful. Just a look at them is enough to show how beautiful this world is. Happy Children's Day!