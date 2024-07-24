Child Among 3 Of Family Killed In Nepal Plane Crash

Videos posted online showed the plane being enveloped in fire and smoke. (File)

Three members of a family, including a child, were among 18 people killed when a Nepalese plane crashed and caught fire shortly after taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Wednesday.

The Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft of Saurya Airlines, carrying 19 people, including two crew members and technical staff of the airline, was bound for Pokhara International Airport for regular maintenance service when the accident occurred at 11.11 am (local time).

Manu Raj Sharma, a technician of the airline, his wife Priza Khatiwada and their four-year-old son Adhi Raj Sharma, died in the crash, My Republica newspaper reported.

Priza worked as an assistant computer operator at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation.

A statement issued by Saurya Airlines said that Priza and her son were initially identified as employees of the company, but it was later revealed that they were passengers.

Videos posted online showed the plane being enveloped in fire and smoke. Fire engines and ambulances were rushed to the spot after the incident.

Of the victims, 15 died on the spot while three died during treatment at a local hospital, authorities said. A Yemeni national, who was an airline staff, also died in the crash.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said he was deeply saddened by the tragic deaths in the crash and was at the site to inquire about the cause of the air crash with the Civil Aviation Authority's officials. He urged all for patience at this hour of grief.

