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Child Among 2 Injured After Traffic Pole Collapses In Delhi's Connaught Place

Two people, including a child, were injured after a traffic pole suddenly collapsed onto the road in Delhi's Connaught Place on Tuesday, trapping an auto-rickshaw and a scooter passing through the area, police said.

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Child Among 2 Injured After Traffic Pole Collapses In Delhi's Connaught Place
The incident took place near Minto Bridge along the Outer Circle of Connaught Place
New Delhi:

Two people, including a child, were injured after a traffic pole suddenly collapsed onto the road in Delhi's Connaught Place on Tuesday, trapping an auto-rickshaw and a scooter passing through the area, police said.

The incident took place near Minto Bridge along the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, triggering panic among the commuters.

A scooter rider and a child who was travelling in the auto-rickshaw were injured, a police official said. No fatalities were reported.

The cause of the collapse is being ascertained. Some people at the spot alleged that the pole was rusted which could have contributed to its fall. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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