Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Leads Vision Camp For Chhattisgarh At IIM Raipur

Mr Subrahmanyam said Chhattisgarh could play a significant role in making India a developed nation.

A two-day 'Chintan Shivir' was inaugurated today by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur that focused on developing a vision for "developed Chhattisgarh and developed India".

Speaking at the event, BVR Subrahmanyam, the CEO of Niti Aayog, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to transforming India into a developed country by 2047 and has devised plans to meet this goal.

Mr Subrahmanyam spoke at length on the concept of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India), as well as methods and approaches for putting this concept into practice. He underlined how, under PM Modi's leadership, India has carved a space for itself among the world's leading economies in the past ten years.

Mr Subrahmanyam stressed that PM Modi's emphasis on "scale, speed and innovation" is crucial to achieving the objective of a developed India. He clarified that the goal of Viksit Bharat is to place India among the world's most advanced nations by adjusting to the rapidly changing global environment.

Among the attendees were Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Food Minister Dayaldas Baghel, and others.

He further noted the shift in interest towards the Global South and highlighted India's ability to assume the role the world is expecting of it owing to its advantageous demographics, strategic position and extensive reforms in vital domains including the tax system, digital economy and innovative funding.

Mr Subrahmanyam claimed that Chhattisgarh may play a significant role in bringing the vision of a developed India to reality.

While talking about climate change, Mr Subrahmanyam said it is critical to promote green energy in the fight against climate change and to guarantee sustainable development.

Among those who attended the event were Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam, Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, Food Minister Dayaldas Baghel, Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaysawal, Industry Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Finance Minister O P Chaudhary, Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Rajwade, and Sports Minister Tankram Verma.

Over the next two days, these delegates are expected to get knowledge from experts in the domain and formulate a definite, positive objective to fulfil the mandate that the Chhattisgarh people have bestowed upon them through a landslide of votes.

The Chintan Shivir concentrated on the "convergence of schemes" and "optimum and balanced use of resources" to move Chhattisgarh forward on the development road.