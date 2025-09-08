AAP's 'Phulera' Question To Delhi Chief Minister, BJP's Sunita Kejriwal Reply

The BJP has hit back at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for targeting Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her husband attending government meetings. Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya has cited meetings held by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, when the AAP leader was in jail, and accused the opposition party of targeting Ms Gupta because she is a woman.

At the centre of the political row are photographs showing Manish Gupta, the Chief Minister's husband, seated beside her at a government meeting.

Targeting the Chief Minister, AAP's Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj drew a parallel with Phulera, the fictional village in the popular web series Panchayat.

"This is completely unconstitutional. In Phulera panchayat, the pradhan did nothing. It was her husband who ran the show. Rekha Gupta has taken an oath to the Constitution, she has taken the oath of secrecy. No law allows her to bring her husband to government meetings. We have seen several videos showing her husband conducting inspections, directing officials, and holding meetings," Mr Bharadwaj said.

The Aam Aadmi Party should find something more substantive to target Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. She was holding a review meeting of her constituency, which is managed by her husband—just as Smt. Sheila Dikshit's constituency was managed by her sister Rama Dhawan, and… https://t.co/pXp5ctck8e — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 8, 2025

"Her husband is a businessman; he is not a political leader. How can a businessman be involved in running the government? This is completely unethical, illegal, and unconstitutional. The BJP should explain if Rekha Gupta's husband is an advisor, a minister, or an officer on special duty," he added.

The BJP has now countered the AAP's attack. Mr Malviya said the opposition party should find "something more substantive" to target the Chief Minister. "She was holding a review meeting of her constituency, which is managed by her husband - just as Smt. Sheila Dikshit's constituency was managed by her sister Rama Dhawan, and Sunita Kejriwal used to look after Arvind Kejriwal's".

"Unlike Sunita Kejriwal, however, the CM's husband was not sitting on her chair or issuing illegal orders that senior officers were forced to record on file as 'CM Madam has directed'," the BJP leader said, referring to alleged meetings held by the AAP leader's wife when he was in jail.

"Stop targeting Rekha Gupta just because she is a woman who is doing a good job and making Arvind Kejriwal look more ordinary with each passing day," Mr Malviya added.