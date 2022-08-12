Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai To Lead BJP In Karnataka Polls, Says Party

Mr Bommai, who took over from BS Yediyurappa as Chief Minister, completed one year in office on July 28.

The BJP will contest 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, confirmed the party, officially ending the change of guard buzz in the state.

BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh also accused senior Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah of setting off the leadership change speculation.

"There is no change of guard (in Karnataka) and the entire issue was created by DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah because they don't have an issue," he said.

The declaration comes days after sources in the Delhi BJP said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will stay in the top post at least till the next assembly election. "One must remember that Mr Bommai was selected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after consulting with BS Yediyurappa and the RSS (BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh)," a senior BJP leader in Delhi had said.

The leadership change rumours started after Union home minister Amit Shah met the Chief Minister and was said to have taken up the issue of alleged law and order failure in the state.

The speculations led to BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa asserting that Mr Bommai will complete the term and no such discussions about a change took place in the party or between him and Union Amit Shah during the meeting.

Basavaraj Bommai, who took over from BS Yediyurappa as Chief Minister, completed one year in office on July 28.