Chief Justice's 'Demolition, Arbitrary Arrest' Remark On Judiciary's Role

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud today, soon after praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the judiciary's efforts to translate its key judgments into regional languages, made a reference to arbitrary arrests and threatened demolitions.

Without specifying any case, the CJI, while addressing his colleagues at an Independence Day event at the top court premises, said that irrespective of the outcome of a case, the strength of the system is to grant justice.

"That sense of confidence in an individual that an arbitrary arrest, a threatened demolition, if their properties are attached unlawfully, must find solace and a voice in judges of the Supreme Court," he said, with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal present on stage as special guest at the event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The past 76 years suggests that the history of Indian judiciary is the history of struggle of daily common people, he said.

"I believe the challenge of the judiciary is to eliminate the barriers of access to justice and have a roadmap in place to ensure the judiciary is accessible and inclusive to the last person in line," he said.

The top judge also assured his colleagues that every complaint, each letter to him, and even addressed to social media instead of him, is dealt with by him personally.

"But I request lawyers, if you have any grievance do not run outside the court, you have the head of the family sitting here to address it," the Master of the Roster said.

The CJI said institutions such as the media, bureaucracy, political parties, and voluntary organisations have an important role in bringing development to constitutional democracy, and pointed out that our founding leaders set the national priorities and visualised the institutional apparatus to bring out social, political, and economic change.

"After 76 years, our tricolour flutters in the winds of liberty and equality. There are times when the wind has stood still and there have been storms on the horizon, but the flag serves as a symbol of our collective heritage and guides us towards our future aspirations," he said.

The Supreme Court of India will expand its infrastructure to add 27 additional courtrooms, 4 registrar courtrooms, and more facilities for lawyers and litigants, Justice Chandrachud said on Tuesday.

The CJI revealed that in a bid to overhaul judicial infrastructure at the earliest, the Supreme Court is planning to construct a new building to accommodate additional courtrooms and other facilities.