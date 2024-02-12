Chief Justice's 40-Year Reunion With Harvard Classmates At Supreme Court

The three distinguished laywers are part of Harvard's Class of 1983.

The Supreme Court today bore witness to an extraordinary reunion of three legal luminaries who had once shared the corridors of Harvard Law School four decades ago. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, International Court of Justice Judge Hillary Charlesworth, and distinguished senior lawyer Parag Tripathi, all alumni of Harvard's Class of 1983, were part of a special hearing.

The reunion was marked by a sense of nostalgia and celebration as the three legal stalwarts, now holding eminent positions in their respective careers, converged in the Chief Justice's courtroom.

CJI Chandrachud, presiding over a bench to hear cases, extended a warm welcome to his old friend and classmate, Judge Charlesworth, who was visiting the top court as the chief guest of the Foundation Day ceremony. Justice Chandrachud acknowledged the rare honour of having an ICJ judge on the bench. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta echoed the sentiment, expressing collective joy at having Judge Charlesworth present in the courtroom.

The convergence of legal minds did not end there. During the proceedings, senior lawyer Parag Tripathi, also joined the courtroom proceedings. Mr Tripathi, bringing his wealth of experience to bear, passionately argued a case as well.

Speaking exclusively with NDTV, Mr Tripathi expressed his surprise at discovering Judge Charlesworth's presence in the courtroom, recounting the delight he felt upon seeing her on the dais alongside CJI Chandrachud.

Post-hearing, the three friends took a stroll around the Surpreme Court premises, with Judge Charlesworth, paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar at their respective statues.

