Chief Justice UU Lalit Recommends Justice DY Chandrachud As His Successor

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit has recommended Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor for the top judicial post amid a whirlwind of developments over the appointments of judges in the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Lalit, who retires on November 8, has handed over the letter of recommendation to Justice Chandrachud.

He cannot call any meeting of the collegium, the Supreme Court body for the appointment, or fill the existing vacancies in the top court.

The Union Law ministry had last Friday written to the Chief Justice, requesting him to name his successor. In a rare move, the ministry had even tweeted about it.

The timing of the move too assumed significance as the Chief Justice cannot preside over any meeting of the collegium or clear any appointments once his successor is name. Citing the same rule, Justice Lalit had prevented his predecessor Justice NV Ramana from clearing two appointments.

Justice Chandrachud, who is set to be the 50th Chief Justice of India, would have a tenure of two years. He is due to retire on November 10, 2024.