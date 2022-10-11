5 Points: Justice DY Chandrachud To Take Over As 50th Chief Justice Of India

Justice Chandrachud was elevated to the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. He is currently the senior-most Supreme Court judge after Justice Lalit.

Before his appointment to the Supreme Court, he served as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court since October 31, 2013. He also served as a Judge of the Bombay High Court from March 2000 to October 2013. Justice Chandrachud was the Additional Solicitor General of India during 1998-2000.

Justice Chandrachud has delivered many notable judgments in the Supreme Court, including the dissenting opinion in the Puttaswamy case over the passage of the Aadhaar Act as a Money bill, allowing women to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple, and the decriminalization of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, among others.

Justice Chandrachud, who takes over as the Chief Justice on November 9, will be in office for a period of two years. He is due to retire on November 10, 2024.