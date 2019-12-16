Chief Justice SA Bobde Sets Up 2-Judge Panel To Speed Up Rape Trials Across Nation

Chief Justice SA Bobde had earlier promised to take steps aimed at expediting rape cases.

Nearly a week after four people accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian were shot dead by the police in Telangana, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde today constituted a panel of two Supreme Court judges to expedite sexual assault cases that are still languishing in courts across the country.

The judicial committee, comprising Justices Subhash Reddy and MR Shah, will monitor rape cases being heard in trial courts and expeditiously dispose of them in coordination with the state high courts concerned. Sources said the decision was taken in view of a perception that the people were losing faith in the judiciary due to delays in resolving such cases.

In an address delivered amid a raging debate over the alleged encounter killing, Chief Justice Bobde had admitted that the country's judicial system suffers from a few flaws that need urgent correction. "There is no doubt that the criminal justice system must reconsider its position and attitude towards laxity and the eventual time it takes to dispose of criminal matters," he had said, adding that increased application of technology and strengthening of alternate dispute resolution systems could help cut down the time needed to take cases to their logical conclusion.

Even so, the top judge maintained that extrajudicial killings cannot compensate for delays in the justice delivery system. "I don't think justice can ever be or ought to be instant. And justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes revenge," he said.