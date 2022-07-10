Hyderabad Police Inspector On The Run After Rape Complaint, Suspended

Police said special teams have been formed to nab the inspector (Representational)

A case has been registered against a police inspector in Hyderabad for allegedly raping the wife of a man who was arrested by him in 2018, officials said.

The woman in her complaint said a case was registered against her husband in 2018 which was investigated by the Circle Inspector of Maredpally police station, Nageshwar Rao. Later, her husband was hired by the same inspector to work at his farmhouse till 2021.

She alleged that the inspector barged into her home on July 7 and raped her when her husband had gone to his native place.

When her husband came back, the inspector threatened the couple with his revolver and asked them to leave the city.

He then forcibly took them in his vehicle and on the way, they met with an accident. The woman and her husband managed to escape from the scene and complained to the police.

The woman told police that Nageshwar Rao had tried to molest her before as well, however, the matter was resolved after she informed her husband.

The inspector had then requested them to let go of the matter, the complaint said.

Police said special teams have been formed to nab the inspector who is on the run, and investigation is underway.

C V Anand, Police Commissioner, Hyderabad has suspended Nageshwar Rao from service pending a detailed enquiry by the department, officials said.