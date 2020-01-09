'Country Going Through Critical Times': Chief Justice On Citizenship Plea

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, on a petition to declare the citizenship law "constitutional", said today that the country was going through critical times and such petitions "don't help". The Supreme Court also said it would hear petitions challenging the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) only after violence stopped.

A petitioner, lawyer Vineet Dhanda, said the Supreme Court must declare the CAA "constitutional" and take action against "activists, students, media houses spreading false rumours".

"How can we declare that an Act passed by the Parliament is constitutional? There is always a presumption of constitutionality. If you had been a student of law at some point time, you should know," responded the Chief Justice.

"The country going through critical times. Endeavour should be for peace. Such petitions don't help," Chief Justice Bobde asserted.