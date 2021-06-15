Chief Justice Of India Visits Telangana's Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Temple

Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana is on a visit to Telangana (file photo)

Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana, who is on a visit to Telangana, offered prayers at the famous Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri on Tuesday. Chief Justice Ramana was accorded a traditional welcome by officials and priests at the Yadadri temple, around 60 km from Hyderabad.

Telangana Law and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, other leaders and officials, were present. Chief Justice Ramana had arrived in the state on June 11. This is his first visit to Telangana after assuming the office of the Chief Justice of India.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led state government had taken up a massive renovation of the temple after the formation of the separate state in 2014.