No Proper Debate In Parliament, 'Sorry State Of Affairs': Chief Justice Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana criticised the functioning of parliament in strong terms today, focussing not on disruptions but the cutting of corners when it comes to debates on the laws. Comparing it with earlier times when both houses of parliament were "full of lawyers", he asked the legal fraternity to also contribute their time towards public service.

Calling the current situation "a sorry state of affairs", he said there is "No proper debate"in the house.

"(There is) No clarity of laws. We do not know what the purpose of the law is. It is a loss to the public. This is when lawyers and intellectuals are not in the Houses," he added.

"If we look at our freedom fighters, many of them were also in the legal fraternity. The first members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were filled with lawyers' community," Justice Ramana said at an event to mark the Independence Day at the Supreme Court.

"Unfortunate what you see now in the Houses... Debates back then in the Houses were very constructive. I saw the debates over financial bills and very constructive points were made. Laws were discussed and deliberated. One had a clear picture of the legislative part of the law," he said.

"I want to say to lawyers - do not confine yourselves to legal service. Do public service also. Contribute your knowledge and wisdom to this country also," he added.

As the country celebrated its 75th Independence Day, Chief Justice Ramana said It was a time to "review" the policies and achievements.

"75 years is not a small period in a country's history. When we used to go to school they used to give us piece of jaggery and a small flag. Even though today we get so much we are not happy. Our saturation levels have reached the bottom," he said.