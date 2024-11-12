Ensuring Easy Access To Justice To All Our Constitutional Duty: Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Chief Justice Khanna identified pressing challenges facing the judiciary

Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Monday said that ensuring easy access to justice and equal treatment to citizens regardless of their status is the constitutional duty of the judiciary.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who was sworn in as the 51st CJI by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, expressed deep honour in leading the judiciary, the third pillar of democracy, and outlined a citizen-centric agenda for judicial reforms.

"Judiciary is an integral, yet distinct and independent part of the governance system. The Constitution trusts upon us the role of constitutional guardian, protector of Fundamental Rights, and responsibility to fulfil the important task of being a service provider of justice," the CJI said in his first statement.

He said, "The justice delivery framework in terms of providing equal treatment necessitates fair opportunity to succeed to all, regardless of status, wealth or power, and a just and unbiased adjudication. These mark our core principles." "The responsibility entrusted upon us affirms our commitment as protectors of citizens' rights and as dispute resolvers. It is our constitutional duty to ensure easy access to justice to all citizens of our great nation," he said.

Chief Justice Khanna identified pressing challenges facing the judiciary, including the need to reduce case backlogs, make litigation affordable, and simplify complex legal processes.

Recognizing that the justice system must cater to all citizens, he outlined a vision to make courts more approachable and user-friendly.

The CJI aimed to adopt a self-evaluative approach which is receptive and responsive to feedback in its working, the apex court said in a statement.

"Making judgments comprehensible to the citizens and promoting mediation will be a priority," it said.

With a focus on criminal case management, the CJI pledged to prioritise reducing trial durations, adopting a systematic approach, and ensuring that legal procedures are not gruelling for citizens.

He also highlighted the importance of promoting mediation to resolve disputes efficiently and provide timely justice.

As Chief Justice Khanna steps into his new role, he brings a vision of a judiciary that is not only a protector of rights but also a service-oriented institution committed to enhancing accessibility and ease of justice for all citizens.

Earlier in the day, Justice Khanna heard 45 cases on his first day as the CJI and thanked lawyers and bar leaders for wishing him well.

He received a rousing welcome by the bar leaders, lawyers including former attorney general and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

CJI Khanna took the oath in English "in the name of God".

Born on May 14, 1960, CJI Khanna will serve on the post for a little over six months and demit office on May 13, 2025 up on attaining the age of 65.

He succeeded Justice D Y Chandrachud who demitted office on Sunday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former CJIs Chandrachud and J S Khehar were among those present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)