Chief Justice's High Praise For Sheikh Abdullah During Article 370 Hearing

Justice Chandrachud referred to Sheikh's speech and termed him s visionary.

A speech by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah - the first elected Prime Minister of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir - was cited and praised for its foresightedness in the Supreme Court today by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud himself. Justice Chandrachud intervened when senior lawyer Kapil Sibal left some portions of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's speech in the constituent assembly unread, during the hearing of Article 370.

The Chief Justice started reading the speech and concluded that "Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah had a vision in 1951 which the world is talking about today".

As the Supreme Court resumed hearing pleas challenging the revocation of Article 370 by the Central government, Sheikh Abdullah's role as a member of the constituent Assembly of India and constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir came as part of the argument.

Justice Chandrachud referred to Sheikh's speech and termed him s visionary.

"Interestingly, see how Sheikh Abdullah puts it. He says the most powerful argument which can be advanced in her (Pakistan) favour is that Pakistan is a Muslim state and a big majority of our people being Muslim, the state must accede to Pakistan," he read from Sheikh's speech.

"This claim of being a Muslim state is only a camouflage- it's a screen to dupe the common man so that he cannot see clearly that Pakistan is a feudal state in which a clique is trying by these methods to maintain itself in power," read the CJI.

Sheikh further talks about Pakistan that it is a feudal state and "our interest would not be protected in a feudal Pakistan as compared to an India where land reforms were taking place".

In the speech, Sheikh Abdullah makes his choice very clear to remain a part of India. "India had access to seas and as an economic powerhouse it would help us to carry out trade through the auspices of India"

Praising Sheikh Abdullah for his foresight, Chief Justice Chandrachud asked Mr Sibal to look at the foresight of the speaker (Sheikh).

"He (Sheikh Abdullah) had a vision in 1951 when he was speaking about economic interests which the world is talking about today," said the Chief Justice.

A five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court resumed hearing pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370 today.

The hearing started last week and senior advocate Kapil Sibal continued his argument for the third consecutive day of arguments.

Kapil Sibal is representing National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hussain Masoodi.